Azad Engineering share price jumps after strong debut. Buy, sell or hold?
Stock market today: Azad Engineering share price opened on NSE at ₹720 apiece levels whereas it listed on BSE at ₹710 per share levels
Azad Engineering share price listed on BSE and NSE during Thursday deals at a whopping premium of over 37 per cent. On BSE, Azad Engineering shares listed at ₹710 apiece levels whereas on NSE the scrip listed at ₹720 apiece levels. After some profit booking, Azad Engineering share made its intraday low of ₹701 per share on both exchanges. But, it witnessed buying interest at lower levels and touched intraday high of ₹727 on NSE and ₹727.50 apiece on BSE.
