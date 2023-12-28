Azad Engineering share price makes a strong debut; list with over 37% premium at ₹720 apiece on NSE
Azad Engineering share price was listed at ₹720 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 37.40% to the issue price of ₹524 per share.
Azad Engineering share price made a decent stock market debut on Thursday as the shares were listed at ₹720 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 37.40% to the issue price of ₹524 per share.
