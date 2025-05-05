Azad Engineering share price rises 5% as it signs ₹452 crore pact with GE Steam Power-GMBH

Stock Market Today: Azad Engineering share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Monday . On Sunday 4 May 2025 Azad Engineering had announced signing ₹452 crore pact with GE Steam Power-GMBH

Azad Engineering- Long term agreement details In its intimation to the exchanges Azad Engineering Limited said that it has signed a Long term supply Agreement with GE Staem Power GMBH acting through its, GE VERNOVA power business based in Baden, Switzerland . The pact as per Azad Engineering is for the Manufacture and Supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary Airfoils for advanced nuclear, industrial and thermal power industries, meeting GE Vernova global demand in the power generation and essential industries.

The time period in which the order is to be executed specified by Azad Engineering in its release stands at 6 Year

This current phase of the contract as per Azad Engineering is valued approximately $ 53.5 Million which translates to around ₹452.48 Crores. Azad Engineering said that it is a robust step towards cementing our everlasting strategic relationship with GE Steam Power GMBH.

Azad Engineering -other developments Azad Engineering remains in news as a few days earlier on 29 April 2025, Azad Engineering had announced inauguration of a Inauguration of lean manufacturing facility. The Exclusive Lean Manufacturing Facility is at Azad Engineering's new plant in Tunikibollaram IP, Hyderabad. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of GE Vernova’s senior global leadership team, Azad Engineering had highlighted This facility will serve and support the supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary Airfoils for advanced nuclear, industrial and thermal power turbine engines, meeting GE Vernova’s global demand in the power generation and essential industries.

Azad Engineering share price movement Azad Engineering share price opened at ₹1585, on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening the Azad Engineering share price was up 2% over the previous days closing price of ₹1552.05. Azad Engineering share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of 1634.95 which translated into gains of more than 5% during the intraday trades.