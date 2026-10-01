Azad Engineering share price: Up 86% in 6 months! Is more steam left in this defence stock? Experts' view, target price

Azad Engineering share price today: Shares of Azad Engineering Limited ended lower on Thursday, October 1, as part of some correction post hitting fresh 52-week high level. The heavy electrical equipment manufacturer scrip has delivered nearly 86% return in six months.

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The stock closed nearly 3.5% lower on Thursday after seeing sharp rally over the past few trading sessions. The private defence sector stock has delivered nearly 6.7% return in one week.

Azad Engineering share price jumps 86% in 6 months: What’s fuelling the rally? The rally in Azad Engineering stock is driven by strategic business expansions, including the recent inauguration of two state-of-the art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad dedicated to GE Vernova’s gas power business.

“The company's growing order book across long-term contracts in the aerospace, defense, and energy sectors provides multi-year revenue visibility and continues to strengthen investor confidence. Financial execution has remained strong, characterized by robust top-line expansion year-on-year alongside expanding operating margins,” stated Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market by PhonePe.

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Is there more steam left in the defence stock? The stock has seen a sharp bullish structural trend and has entered into a short-term consolidation phase after trading above all the three key moving averages and hitting to its 52-week high levels on Wednesday.

“Following a sharp climb to an all-time high near ₹3,128.00, price action has entered a short-term consolidation phase, currently trading around ₹2,865.00. Immediate overhead resistance remains defined by the ₹3,000.00 to ₹3,150.00 swing peak zone, while the ₹2,661.00 level offers dynamic short-term downside support at the 50-day moving average,” explained Jain.

The daily price chart of the stock trend confirms a well-established bullish structural trend. “The stock continues to trade above all three key moving averages, with the 50-day EMA at ₹2,661.70, the 100-day EMA at ₹2,457.30, and the 200-day EMA at ₹2,191.50, all sloping upward in a classic bullish alignment,” the expert added.

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Azad Engineering share price trend The stock closed 3.52% lower at ₹2860.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹18,470.70 crore on Thursday. The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹3,126.00 per share on September 30, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹1,358.70 per share on March 23, 2026. Its share price value has surged nearly 39% in three months and around 86% surge in six months.