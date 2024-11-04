Azad Engineering stock soars over 14% on ₹700 crore order from Mitsubishi

Azad Engineering's shares rose 12.6% to 1,645 after announcing a 700 crore contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for turbine components. This follows recent order wins, including contracts with Honeywell and Siemens.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated4 Nov 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Azad Engineering stock soars over 14% on <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700 crore order from Mitsubishi
Azad Engineering stock soars over 14% on ₹700 crore order from Mitsubishi(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Shares of Azad Engineering, a leading manufacturer of aerospace components and turbines, surged 14.3% to 1,670 apiece in early trade on Monday, November 4, after securing a significant order.

On Sunday, the company announced via an exchange filing that it had signed a Long-Term Contract & Price Agreement (LTCPA) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI), Japan, to supply highly engineered, complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbine engines to meet global demand in the power generation industry.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend

The total value of the signed contract is 700 crore. "This phase of the contract, valued at $82.89 million ( 700 crore), is a robust step toward cementing our strategic relationship with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Japan (MHI),” the company stated in its filing.

This marks Azad Engineering’s second order win in less than two weeks; on September 24, the company secured a contract from Honeywell Aerospace ISC, USA, worth $16 million, for the manufacture and supply of highly complex components to meet global demand in the aviation industry.

Earlier in July, the company signed a five-year agreement with Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. to manufacture and supply critical rotating components for advanced gas and thermal turbine engines to meet Siemens' global demand.

With multiple order wins, the stock has gained significant traction on Dalal Street. Additionally, in early October, global brokerage firm Investec initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of 1,850.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

The brokerage highlighted that Azad Engineering is the only Indian company providing 3D airfoils to global OEMs, emphasising the industry's high entry barriers. The brokerage projects Azad's profit after tax (PAT) to grow at a 40 per cent CAGR over FY 2024-2027, driven by recent order wins, diversification, and reduced finance costs.

Earlier, domestic brokerage ICICI Securities had also raised its target price for Azad Engineering to 2,450 per share, maintaining a 'buy' rating—marking a record target for the stock. It said the company's enhanced cost efficiencies and product quality have led to a larger share of wallets from clients.

“In our view, Azad is on a long runway of significant earnings growth, with significant TAM still available,” said the brokerage.

Azad Engineering specialises in precision engineering solutions for aerospace and defence, power generation, and oil & gas OEMs. The company aims to revolutionise the Indian manufacturing landscape with precision processes exceeding global standards.

Also Read | Paras Defence share price hits 5% upper circuit post a domestic order inflow

Stock up 138% in CY24

The company's shares have posted an impressive rise this year, climbing from 699.30 to the current trading price of 1,670—a gain of 138%. In June, the stock surpassed the 2,000 mark for the first time, reaching a new all-time high of 2,080.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAzad Engineering stock soars over 14% on ₹700 crore order from Mitsubishi

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

137.15
10:44 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-7.85 (-5.41%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,277.40
10:43 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-14.6 (-1.13%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,291.15
10:44 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-47.95 (-3.58%)

Tata Steel share price

146.40
10:43 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-3.3 (-2.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

10,425.00
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
463.2 (4.65%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,359.95
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.3 (-0.02%)

City Union Bank share price

176.35
10:36 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-1.5 (-0.84%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,213.80
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-50.2 (-3.97%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,910.90
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-251.8 (-7.96%)

PVR Inox share price

1,465.35
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-110.05 (-6.99%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

619.00
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-36.55 (-5.58%)

Emami share price

678.55
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-38.25 (-5.34%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,105.00
10:33 AM | 4 NOV 2024
262.9 (5.43%)

Syrma SGS Technology share price

537.15
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
27.5 (5.4%)

Gillette India share price

10,425.00
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
463.2 (4.65%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,620.85
10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
71.25 (4.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.