Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO Allotment Update : After receiving a stellar response from investors during the bidding period from May 10 to May 14, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO.

The allotment for the Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can monitor their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, or the BSE website.

With oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive allotment, Aztec Fluids & Machinery will commence the refund process for the application money on May 16, 2024.

Concurrently, allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day following the refund process. Aztec Fluids & Machinery is an SME IPO, with shares slated to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively scheduled for May 17, 2024.

Steps to check Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO allotment status

If you have applied for the Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Steps to check Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO allotment status online:

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar’s website at this link: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2: Select ‘Aztec Fluids & Machinery’ in the ‘Company Selection’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Choose among: application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha and hit the ‘Search’ option.

Your Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website:

Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4: Enter the PAN, or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Aztec Fluids & Machinery

Aztec Fluids & Machinery specialises in providing coding and marking solutions across various industries, as outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Its diverse clientele includes sectors such as personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, cables, wires, and pipes, metals, automotive and electronics, agrochemicals, chemicals, and petrochemicals, among others.

The company's product range encompasses printers like thermal transfer over (TTO), laser, NIJ (piezoelectric), and continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers, along with printer inks and consumables such as makeup and cleaning solvents.

These offerings enable customers to imprint crucial information on a variety of surfaces, including steel tubes, aluminum panels, G.I. sheets, laminates, glass, PVC, plywood, woven sacs, corrugated boxes, plastics, and packaging materials.

Information like batch numbers, dates, prices, logos, brands, and sizes can be efficiently printed using Aztec's solutions.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO details

The IPO is a book-built offer with a size of ₹24.12 crore, consisting of 36 lakh newly issued shares. The price band of the IPO was set between ₹63 and ₹67.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the net issue to fund the proposed acquisition of equity shares of Jet Inks Private Limited, the repayment of a portion of certain borrowing and general corporate purposes.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery subscription status

Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO has received tremendous response from all investors, as it has been subscribed to 218.38 times. Notably, the retail portion was subscribed to 228.43 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed by 341.94 times.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed significant interest as well, with their portion subscribed by 107.93 times.

According to data from chittorgarh.com, the company received bids for 52,32,40,000 shares against the 23,96,000 shares offered.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

