Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide
Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO allotment status can be checked through the registrar's website or on BSE. Allotted shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day as refund process.
Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO Allotment Update: After receiving a stellar response from investors during the bidding period from May 10 to May 14, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started