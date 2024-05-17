Aztec Fluids & Machinery share price lists with strong 34.33% premium at ₹90 on the BSE SME
Aztec Fluids & Machinery share price listed with strong 34.33 % premium over the issue price at ₹90 on the BSE SME on Friday. The issue had opened for subscription on 10 May 2024 and closed on 14 May, 2024.
