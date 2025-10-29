B2B tech stock jumps over 4% following positive Dalal Street sentiment; do you own?

Arisinfra Solutions share price rose by 4% during Wednesday's trading session amid positive market sentiment in the Indian stock market. Its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Private Ltd's (Unitern) strategic partnership with the Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects also added to the stock's sentiment.

This collaboration aims to enhance its integrated model that encompasses material supply and value-added services. It marks the next stage in the development of the Transcon–Aris partnership, following a previous engagement that resulted in a ₹340 crore materials value realization and signifies the transformation of this partnership into a comprehensive real estate solutions platform.

The firm announced that the collaboration has achieved a significant milestone with the successful acquisition of an Occupation Certificate (OC) for 158,000 square feet of commercial space at Transcon Ramdev Plaza — highlighting the effectiveness and influence of the partnership.

The partnership with Transcon Group merges Transcon’s established reputation for high-quality, sustainable real estate development with Arisinfra’s comprehensive, technology-driven solutions platform. Both companies will collaborate closely to streamline project timelines, boost operational efficiency, and speed up value generation across Transcon’s portfolio.

This collaboration is projected to generate an additional ₹9.6 crore in EBITDA over the upcoming five months, highlighting the structured, impactful, and profit-enhancing characteristics of this alliance.

With Amogaya, the partnership provides the developer with a unified, comprehensive partner handling all aspects of the project — from branding and marketing to sales, CRM, and on-site implementation — while also offering construction materials and supply chain solutions via the Arisinfra platform.

Arisinfra Solutions share price today Arisinfra Solutions share price today opened at ₹164.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹168.45 per share and an intraday low of ₹163.80 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Arisinfra Solutions share price have recently listed, with limited technical data. Considering the available data, its been observed, prices trading in a range of 180 - 150 since last couple of months and beyond 180 levels positive momentum can trigger. On flip side, 150 - 140 is acting as immediate support.

