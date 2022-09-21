Baba Ramdev-backed FMCG stock hits record high on 2nd day in a row. Buy or sell?2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 11:59 AM IST
- Patanjali Foods share price today hit a new life-time high of ₹1471.50 on BSE
Stock market today: Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods shares have hit a new life-time high on second day in a row. After climbing to a new record high on Tuesday, Patanjali Foods share price today opened upside and went on to hit a new life-time high of ₹1471.50 on BSE. While climbing to the new highs, this FMCG stock went on to hit upper circuit on second straight ay in a row as well.