Baba Ramdev-backed FMCG stock hits record high on 2nd day in a row. Buy or sell?

According to stock market experts, Patanjali group has presented a clear five year business plan and announced four new IPOs in next five year that has gone down well among the Dalal Street bulls. They said that Patanjali Foods share price in uptrend and it may go up to ₹1900 apiece levels in short term. They advised fresh investors and shareholders of the stock to maintain stop loss at ₹1200 and hold the stock for short term target of ₹1900 apiece.