Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods is currently near its fresh 1-year high. The week from August 29 to September 3, the shares have climbed more than 10% on Dalal Street. Riding on the bull spree, the shares have emerged as a multibagger with returns of more than 105% in a span of two years. Experts have given a 'Buy' recommendation on Patanjali Foods as the company is well poised ahead with widely recognised brands across value chains. Patanjali Foods was formerly known as Ruchi Soya.

