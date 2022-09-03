Experts have given a 'Buy' recommendation on Patanjali Foods as the company is well poised ahead with widely recognised brands across value chains. Patanjali Foods was formerly known as Ruchi Soya.
Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods is currently near its fresh 1-year high. The week from August 29 to September 3, the shares have climbed more than 10% on Dalal Street. Riding on the bull spree, the shares have emerged as a multibagger with returns of more than 105% in a span of two years. Experts have given a 'Buy' recommendation on Patanjali Foods as the company is well poised ahead with widely recognised brands across value chains. Patanjali Foods was formerly known as Ruchi Soya.
On Friday, Patanjali Foods finished at ₹1261.30 apiece up by ₹54.85 or 4.55%. The shares were near the fresh 52-week high of ₹1266.75 apiece.
The company's market cap is around ₹45,658.41 crore.
This week, the shares have gained by at least 10.16% on BSE. While the shares have jumped over 19.2% on the exchange. In two years, the shares have skyrocketed by 105.65%. The shares were around ₹613 apiece on September 2, 2020.
Earlier this week, Patanjali Foods laid the foundation stone for setting up an Oil Palm mill at Industrial Growth Centre in Arunachal Pradesh. In the state, the company to undertake oil palm plantation on 38,000 ha area across 9 districts.
The company's NE Oil Palm Program will immensely benefit the state’s economy over the next 30 years, key benefits include -- average annual production of around 7.5 lakh MT palm oil, saving of about ₹10,500 crore of forex outgo annually, and employment generation for nearly 5.8 lakh persons.
Patanjali Foods is one of the largest palm oil plantation companies in India. It has palm plantations in 55 districts across 11 states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura.
In another development, during the week, the company fixed September 26 as the date to determine the entitlement of the members for receiving the dividend.
Patanjali Foods plans to pay a dividend of ₹5 per equity share on 36,19,94,853 equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each for fiscal FY22.
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is the parent company of Patanjali Foods.
Should you buy Patanjali Foods shares?
Analysts Dhiraj Mistry, Abhijeet Kundu, and Priyanka Trivedi at Antique Stock Broking in their report said, "Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya) is well on its way to be a diversified FMCG and FMHG-focused company with widely recognized brands (Ruchi, Nutrela, Patanjali) across value chain. It is one of the largest branded players in the edible oil sector with strategically located manufacturing facilities, fully integrated refining capability, and strong backward integration (palm cultivation)."
The trio's report added, "We believe, post-acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved's (PAL) food business, Patanjali Foods' march to becoming a diversified FMCG player would only accelerate. It will strongly benefit from the Patanjali brand and PAL's (5.5 million) strong distribution network. Expanding consumer offering of premium products and foray/ expansion into new/ emerging categories (nutraceuticals/ spices, etc.) should improve growth and profitability over the long term.
Further, in the report, the analysts said, "We expect Patanjali Foods' revenue to grow at 22% CAGR over FY22-24E driven by strong growth in FMCG business (contribution increasing from 8% in FY22 to 22% in FY24E) and ~13% CAGR in the oil business. Over the medium to long term, oil business volume growth to remain stable at 4%-5%."
"We also expect operating margin to improve further by 110 bps to 6.7% by FY24E driven by a) premiumization of portfolio, b) higher contribution from superior margin of FMCG business (14% to 44% of EBITDA over FY22-24) c) operating leverage, and d) better cost control," they added in the note.
Improving performance, with a stable working capital requirement, and no major CAPEX will further help the company generate strong cash flow and improve return ratios, the report said.
On valuation, the analysts note said, "We initiate coverage on the company with BUY rating and target price of INR 1725 based on 35x FY24e EPS. Risks: volatility in edible oil prices to impact short-term margin, heightened competition in FMCG business, lower than expected synergy benefit from PAL's distribution."