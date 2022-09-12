Baba Ramdev-backed stock rallies 39,000% in 3 years, hits ₹50,000 crore market cap2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 11:15 AM IST
- Baba Ramdev-backed FMCG stock today surged to new 52-week high in early morning deals
Listen to this article
Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods shares have hit ₹50,000 market cap. In last 5 years, Patanjali Foods share price has ascended from around ₹21 to ₹1393 apiece levels, delivering around 6,250 per cent return to its positional investors. However, in around three years, this FMCG stock has risen from around ₹3.54 apiece levels to ₹1393 per share levels on BSE, ascending to the tune of 39,250 per cent in this small-time. So, the stock has remained a money-making stock for its shareholders. However, this Baba Ramdev-backed FMCG stock is still in 'uptrend.'