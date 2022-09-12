In last four sessions, Baba Ramdev-backed company's share price has rallied from around ₹1285 to ₹1415 apiece levels, logging over 10 per cent appreciation in these four straight sessions. The company aims to meet entire edible oil demand in India and want to make India free from importing edible oil. To meet this objective, the company has planted palm tree in around 15 lakh acre land that would continue to yield palm oil to the country for next 40 years. On various platforms in India, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev has been claiming that the company is aiming to raise its edible oil production capacity so that more and more edible oil should be supplied in the domestic market to meet the rising demand of edible oil in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}