Baba Ramdev-backed stock may give 20% return in six months, says HDFC Securities3 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 02:03 PM IST
- Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods share price recently climbed to fresh 52-weeh high
Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods shares hit the headlines for breaching ₹50,000 crore market cap and a new 52-week high of ₹1,415 on BSE. However, the stock retraced from its 52-week high and it is now available at a price of ₹1,343 per share. HDFC Securities sees this retracement as an opportunity to buy. The brokerage believes that Baba Ramdev-backed FMCG stock may go up to ₹1,602 apiece levels in next two quarters. This means, HDFC Securities believes that the stock may surge around 20 per cent in next six months.