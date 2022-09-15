Baba Ramdev-backed stock may give 20% return in six months, says HDFC Securities

"In the near term, the company’s focus would remain on strengthening the existing business segments, increase market share and profitability, while venturing into new synergetic segments that are aligned strategically, to enhance the business profitability. Going ahead, we expect the company to achieve 22% CAGR growth in its revenues largely driven by foods business which is expected to nearly grow ~4x on the account of the recent acquisition and scaling up of the same. This shall increase the contribution of the foods business to around 20% in FY24 from 14% in FY22. Oils business is expected to grow by 14% CAGR over FY22-24E with higher realisations. The volume growth is expected to be in mid-single digits and better than industry growth as it piggybacks on Patanjali’s vast distribution network," the brokerage said.

