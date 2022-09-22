Baba Ramdev-backed stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Do you own?

So far this week, Patanjali Foods shares have jumped by nearly 11%. The shares have risen by nearly 35% in a month, while its half-yearly jump is more than 49%. So far in 2022, the shares have climbed over 62%. In a year, however, the shares jumped over 42% compared to ₹1,040.8 price level on September 22, 2021. Noteworthily, the shares emerged as a multi-bagger by skyrocketing nearly 215% in 2 years. The shares were around merely ₹470 on September 22, 2020.