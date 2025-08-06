Baba Ramdev-famed Patanjali Foods to declare Q1 results 2025 on THIS date. Details here

Baba Ramdev-famed Patanjali Foods, on Wednesday, announced that the board will meet and approve financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 14.

“ We may inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Patanjali Foods Limited (“the Company”) will be held on Thursday, the 14th August, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 and take on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company,” the company said in the exchange filing.

The company further informed that the trading window will remain closed for next 48 hours after the results of the Company are made public on 14th August, 2025.

“ Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company’s Code of Conduct, the Trading Window closure period will end 48 hours after the results of the Company are made public on 14th August, 2025,” it added.

Patanjali Foods bonus share issue On July 17, Patanjali Foods informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to issue bonus shares.

The board has recommended a 2:1 bonus share issue, meaning shareholders will receive two additional fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 face value for every one existing share of the same face value they own. The bonus issuance is subject to shareholder approval and will be financed using the company’s capital redemption reserve, securities premium, or general reserve.

The company also stated that the record date — the cut-off date to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus shares — will be announced at a later time.

Patanjali Foods share price was trading in red on Wednesday, August 6. At 1:40 pm, the stock was 0.16 per cent down to ₹1,830.40 apiece.