Markets
Backed by giants, bleeding cash—is Ather Energy ready for IPO?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 25 Apr 2025, 03:17 PM IST
SummaryWith strong backers, cutting-edge tech and a growing charging network, Ather is one of India’s most ambitious EV bets. But with widening cash burn and rising competition, its IPO will test how far investor conviction can go.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s electric two-wheeler race is entering a new phase—and one of its earliest disruptors is now testing investor faith.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less