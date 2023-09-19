Opinion
Bad influence: Why you should be wary of the finfluencer
Summary
- It is difficult to separate skill from luck in the near term and most finfluencers attribute to skill what could be due to luck.
Every bull-market run has as its flag bearer a person or an idea or a combination thereof, which promises to help you realise all your financial dreams. Quickly.
