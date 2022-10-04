Bad time for markets has been good for brokerages

Plus, because brokers don’t typically do a lot of the longer-term lending that banks do, such as with mortgages, their assets tend to be shorter-term. When rates are rising quickly, it is good to be in a shorter-duration portfolio that can more rapidly be reinvested at higher yields. This played out during the last rate cycle, too: Net interest income of mass-market brokerages tracked by Wolfe Research roughly tripled from the end of 2015 to late 2018 as the benchmark Fed funds rate rose 2 percentage points, versus a 25% gain across all Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insured banks, according to Wolfe. “Retail brokers are a cleaner play on rates right now," says Wolfe analyst Steven Chubak.

