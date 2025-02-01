Bahut injustice hai...: Samir Arora says as stock stock market opens for trading on Budget day

Budget 2025: Ace investor Samir Arora lamented the loss of two stock market holidays in the first two months on 2025, calling it a grave injustice.

With the Union Budget slated for today, February 1, the stock exchanges are conducting a special trading session on Saturday, a day when both BSE and NSE are closed for trading. Both the bourses are open for regular trading today from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

Similarly, last week, Republic Day (January 26) fell on a Sunday. On Republic Day, the stock market is closed for trading, but this time, since it fell on a Sunday, the day when markets are already closed, it led to one lesser holiday this year.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, Samir Arora on Helios Capital, took to social media platform X and said: Bahut injustice hai.

"Last week Republic Day was on a Sunday and now budget on Saturday. 2 holidays gone," the ace investor's post on X read.

Advertisement

Union Budget Today Finance Minister (FM)) Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to announce her eighth Budget today. The stock markets expect the FM to follow the path of fiscal prudence while focusing on measures, aimed at reviving the economy.

Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox, said from the capital market perspective, we believe that policy continuity along with fiscal prudence in the upcoming Union Budget will be key triggers, especially considering the recent slowdown in the Indian economy and corporate earnings.

“A 10-12% growth is capex, a fiscal deficit target of around 4.5% for FY26, and measures aimed at reviving the private sector capex would set a positive tone for markets. We expect the finance minister to simplify tax structures and raise tax exemption limits to boost consumption in the economy, especially the urban side which has recently shown signs of a slowdown. Though we do not expect the government to foot a steep subsidy bill, we anticipate target measures for the agriculture sector aimed at boosting productivity. We do not anticipate any changes to the STCG, LTCG, and STT which again should be taken in a positive stride by market participants,” Chowdhury said.

Advertisement