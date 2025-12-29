Bai Kakaji Polymers allotment to be finalised today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status

Bai Kakaji Polymers IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Bai Kakaji Polymers is expected to be finalized today, December 29. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Maashitla Securities, or on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The ₹105.17 crore IPO saw a healthy response from investors, being subscribed 5.17 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 7.84 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 3.56 times and the QIB was booked at 7.88 times.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on December 30, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of December 31, 2025.

Bai Kakaji Polymers IPO Details The issue opened for subscription between December 23 and 26. The price band of the IPO was fixed between ₹177 and ₹186 per equity share. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Bai Kakaji IPO stands at ₹03 per share, suggesting that the stock will list slightly above its issue price. Based on this GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price for the stock stood at ₹189, reflecting a 1.61% premium.

The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.

Step-by-step guide to check Bai Kakaji Polymers IPO allocation status On the registrar's website:

1. Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website—https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

2. Select "Bai Kakaji" from the drop-down list on the "Check Application Status" page.

3. Enter your PAN number, demat account number, or application number.

4. Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

5. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

4: Enter the PAN or application number.

5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Bai Kakaji Polymers The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of a wide range of plastic and polymer-based products, with a focus on producing high-quality plastic granules, i.e., PET preforms, plastic caps, and closures that cater to various industrial applications, particularly in packaged drinking water, carbonated beverages, juices, and dairy products.

