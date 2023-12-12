Bain Capital looking to sell 1.1% stake in Axis Bank through block deal: Report
The minimum price for the sale has reportedly been set at ₹1,109 per share, a discount of approximately 2% from the prevailing market price.
Bain Capital is reportedly poised to divest a minority stake valued at ₹3,700 crore in Axis Bank through a block deal scheduled for Wednesday, according to a report by CNBC TV-18.
