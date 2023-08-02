Bain Capital offers 7.9 crore L&T Finance shares in block trade: Report1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Bain Capital has offered 7.9 crore share in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for block trade for which the floor price has been set at ₹128.1 per share, reported CNBC TV-18.
Bain Capital has offered 7.9 crore share in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for block trade for which the floor price has been set at ₹128.1 per share, reported CNBC TV-18. The US-based investment firm seeks $123 million through the block deal.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×