Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bain Capital offers 7.9 crore L&T Finance shares in block trade: Report
Bain Capital has offered 7.9 crore share in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for block trade for which the floor price  has been set at 128.1 per share, reported CNBC TV-18. The US-based investment firm seeks $123 million through the block deal.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:19 PM IST
