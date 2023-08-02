Bain Capital offers 7.9 crore L&T Finance shares in block trade: Report

Bain Capital has offered 7.9 crore share in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for block trade for which the floor price has been set at ₹128.1 per share, reported CNBC TV-18. The US-based investment firm seeks $123 million through the block deal.
Bain Capital has offered 7.9 crore share in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for block trade for which the floor price has been set at ₹128.1 per share, reported CNBC TV-18. The US-based investment firm seeks $123 million through the block deal.
TCOPY IS BEING UPDATED
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.