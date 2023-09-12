Bain Capital sells 2.82% stake in L&T Finance for ₹910 crore1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:42 PM IST
In August, Bain Capital had offered 3.2% stake, or 79 million shares, in L&T Finance Holdings for which the floor price was set at ₹128.1 per share
Mumbai: Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. ended the day 3% lower at ₹126.80 after US-based investment firm Bain Capital sold a 2.82% stake, or 70 million shares, in the company for ₹910 crore through a block deal. Shares were sold at ₹130 apiece.
