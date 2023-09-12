comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 12 2023 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.85 -1.68%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 191.4 -3.48%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 990.9 1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.9 -3.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,636.8 0.29%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bain Capital sells 2.82% stake in L&T Finance for 910 crore
Back

Mumbai: Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. ended the day 3% lower at 126.80 after US-based investment firm Bain Capital sold a 2.82% stake, or 70 million shares, in the company for 910 crore through a block deal. Shares were sold at 130 apiece.

Bain Capital had held a 4.04% stake in L&T Finance through two entities, BC Asia Growth Investments and BC Investments Vi. Following the stake sale, Bain Capital's shareholding in the company will fall to 1.2%.

Investors who bought shares in the block deal include BNP Paribas Arbitrage, which bought a 1.46% stake; SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, which bought a 0.59% stake; DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund, which bought a 0.47% stake; Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, which bought a 0.13% stake; and Axis Mutual Fund, which bought a 0.08% stake.

In August, Bain Capital had offered 3.2% stake, or 79 million shares, in L&T Finance Holdings for which the floor price was set at 128.1 per share, according to a Bloomberg report.

L&T Finance Holdings reported a 102.6% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to 530.93 crore for the first quarter of FY24, on the back of steady growth in net interest margins. Revenue from operations increased 7.86% to 3,223.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 09:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App