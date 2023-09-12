Hello User
Bain Capital sells 2.82% stake in L&T Finance for 910 crore

Bain Capital sells 2.82% stake in L&T Finance for 910 crore

1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:42 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao

  • In August, Bain Capital had offered 3.2% stake, or 79 million shares, in L&T Finance Holdings for which the floor price was set at 128.1 per share

Bain Capital sells 2.82% stake in L&T Finance for 910 crore. (Photo: iStock)

Mumbai: Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. ended the day 3% lower at 126.80 after US-based investment firm Bain Capital sold a 2.82% stake, or 70 million shares, in the company for 910 crore through a block deal. Shares were sold at 130 apiece.

Bain Capital had held a 4.04% stake in L&T Finance through two entities, BC Asia Growth Investments and BC Investments Vi. Following the stake sale, Bain Capital's shareholding in the company will fall to 1.2%.

Investors who bought shares in the block deal include BNP Paribas Arbitrage, which bought a 1.46% stake; SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, which bought a 0.59% stake; DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund, which bought a 0.47% stake; Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, which bought a 0.13% stake; and Axis Mutual Fund, which bought a 0.08% stake.

In August, Bain Capital had offered 3.2% stake, or 79 million shares, in L&T Finance Holdings for which the floor price was set at 128.1 per share, according to a Bloomberg report.

L&T Finance Holdings reported a 102.6% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to 530.93 crore for the first quarter of FY24, on the back of steady growth in net interest margins. Revenue from operations increased 7.86% to 3,223.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 09:43 PM IST
