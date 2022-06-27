Bajaj Auto announces ₹2,500 crore share buyback. Key details to know2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 02:42 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto's board has approved share buyback of up to ₹2,500 crore at a price not exceeding ₹4,600 apiece
Homegrown motorcycles and three-wheeler manufacturer's board on Monday have approved share buyback of up to ₹2,500 crore at a price not exceeding ₹4,600 per share, via open market. Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.7% higher at ₹3,840 apiece on the BSE in Monday's afternoon deals.