“We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company (Board) at its meeting held today has approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company having a face value of ₹10/- each from the existing shareholders of the company from open market through stock exchange mechanism at a price not exceeding ₹4,600/- per equity share and such aggregate amount, up to ₹2,500 crore, representing 9.61 % and 8.71% of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves of the company," Bajaj Auto informed in an exchange filing today.

