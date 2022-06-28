Bajaj Auto announces share buyback. 5 things you should know3 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 09:35 AM IST
- Bajaj Auto Ltd board has approved share buyback worth not exceeding ₹2500 crore
Bajaj Auto share buyback: The board of directors of Bajaj Auto Limited has approved the proposal for buyback of company's shares at ₹4600 per share buyback price. The share buyback will be done from open market through stock exchange mechanism. The company board approved this buyback in its meeting held on 27th June 2022 i.e. on Monday. The board also made it clear that Bajaj Auto share buyback won't exceeding ₹2500 crore.