Bajaj Auto announces share buyback. 5 things you should know

Informing about the share buyback to Indian exchanges, Bajaj Auto Limited said, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 27 June 2022, has approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each ("Equity Shares") from the existing shareholders of the Company ( except promoters, promoter group and persons in control of the Company) from open market through stock exchange mechanism (i.e through National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited collectively "Stock Exchanges") at a price not exceeding Rs. 4,600/- ("Maximum Buyback Price") per Equity Share and such aggregate amount, up to Rs. 2,500 crore ("Maximum Buyback Size"), representing 9.61 % and 8.71% of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) of the Company based on the latest audited financial statements of the Company as at March 31, 2022."