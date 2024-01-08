Bajaj Auto board gives nod for ₹4,000 crore share buyback at ₹10,000 per share
Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in the two and three-wheeler industry, announced that its board has approved a share buyback program amounting to ₹4,000 crore, with shares priced at ₹10,000 each, on January 8,. This represents a premium of 43 percent compared to the last closing price.
