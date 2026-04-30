Bajaj Auto board to consider share buyback with Q4 results, dividend on May 6; stock gains

Bajaj Auto share price gained over 2% on Thursday after the company announced that its board will consider share buyback proposal. Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 2.86% to ₹9,815.25 apiece on the BSE.
The two- and three-wheeler major, Bajaj Auto said its board of directors is scheduled to meet on May 6, and will consider a proposal for share buyback.
“..the Board of Directors of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary and incidental thereto, at its meeting to be held on 06 May 2026…” Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing on April 30.
Bajaj Auto had last conducted share buyback on 29 February 2024.
Earlier, the company had announced that its board will declare Q4 results on May 6 along with the recommendation of dividend.
“...the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday, 06 May 2026, to consider, inter alia, the audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year,” Bajaj Auto said in a stock exchange filing on April 13.
Bajaj Auto share price has gained 11% in one month, and has risen just 2% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The auto stock has rallied 9% in six months and has surged 22% in one year. Bajaj Auto shares have delivered multibagger returns of 120% in three years and 155% in five years.
At 11:25 PM, Bajaj Auto share price was trading 2.18% higher at ₹9,749.95 apiece on the BSE.