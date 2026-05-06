Bajaj Auto announces ₹5,633 crore share buyback at ₹12,000 apiece. Details here

Bajaj Auto buyback: Bajaj Auto has fixed the buyback price at 12,000 apiece, suggesting a premium of 16.3% over the last closing price of 10,314.60.

Saloni Goel
Updated6 May 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Bajaj Auto announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,633 crore share buyback at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 apiece. Details here
Bajaj Auto announces ₹5,633 crore share buyback at ₹12,000 apiece. Details here(REUTERS)

Bajaj Auto Buyback: Auto major Bajaj Auto announced a share buyback of 5,633 crore, its second in three years, along with the financial results for the January-March quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday, 6 May.

Bajaj Auto said that it will buy back up to 4,694,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company having a face value of 10 each, representing up to 1.68% of the total number of Equity Shares in the paid-up equity share capital.

Bajaj Auto has fixed the buyback price at 12,000 apiece, suggesting a premium of 16.3% over the last closing price of 10,314.60.

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AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
What is the price Bajaj Auto has set for its share buyback?

Bajaj Auto has fixed the share buyback price at ₹12,000 per share. This price represents a premium of 16.3% over the last closing price of ₹10,314.60.

2
How much is Bajaj Auto's total share buyback worth?

Bajaj Auto announced a share buyback worth ₹5,633 crore. This is the company's second buyback in three years.

3
What is the total value of Bajaj Auto's Q4 FY26 profit?

Bajaj Auto reported a standalone profit of ₹2,746 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26. This represents a 34% year-on-year increase.

4
How will Bajaj Auto's share buyback be conducted?

The share buyback will be undertaken via the tender offer route. The company has not yet announced the record date for this action.

5
What dividend has Bajaj Auto declared for its shareholders?

Bajaj Auto has declared a dividend of ₹150 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. If approved, it will be credited around July 24, 2026.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto Q4: Net profit rises 34% YoY to ₹2,746 crore

The buyback will be undertaken via the tender offer route. The company is yet to announce the record date for the said action.

Under its previous buyback, Bajaj Auto bought back its shares for 10,000, with the offer worth 4,000 crore.

Bajaj Auto dividend

Along with the buyback, the Pulsar manufacturer also declared a bumper dividend of 150 per share, subject to shareholders' approval. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/dispatched on or around 24 July 2026.

The dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 29 May 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose, the company said.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results

The automaker also posted its highest quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, which also beat estimates, boosted by strong local and overseas demand for its two- and three-wheelers. The standalone profit rose 34% to 2746 crore.

During the quarter, Bajaj’s domestic two-wheeler sales rose 24.1%, which, coupled with export growth of 23%, driven by another record Pulsar performance, helped drive revenue by 32% to 16,006 crore.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto Q4 Results LIVE: Profit jumps 34% YoY to the highest ever

For the full financial year, revenue clocked an all-time high of 58,732 crore, registering a robust 17% YoY growth on both record vehicles and spares sales.

EBITDA saw a new peak at 12,019 crore, up 19% YoY, and profit after tax hit its biggest annual print at 9,825 crore, recording a 21 % YoY increase.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

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