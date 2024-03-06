Bajaj Auto buyback opens today; Should you tender shares? Here’s what analysts say
Bajaj Auto buyback for raising up to ₹4,000 crore opened today, March 6, and will close on March 13. As per the share buyback scheme, Bajaj Auto will repurchase 40 lakh equity shares, amounting to 1.41% of total outstanding shares, through the tender route.
Bajaj Auto buyback opens: Bajaj Auto shares were on investors’ radar Wednesday as the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer’s share buyback program opened today. Bajaj Auto shares gained nearly 2% to ₹8,515.55 apiece on the BSE.
