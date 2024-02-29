 Bajaj Auto buyback: Price, record date, ratio, other details. How to apply online — Zerodha explains | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 29 2024 10:29:22
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,678.40 -0.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.30 -0.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.30 -1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.80 0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 742.75 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bajaj Auto buyback: Price, record date, ratio, other details. How to apply online — Zerodha explains
BackBack

Bajaj Auto buyback: Price, record date, ratio, other details. How to apply online — Zerodha explains

Asit Manohar

Bajaj Auto buyback: The Indian auto major has fixed a record date for the buyback of shares on 29th February 2024 i.e. today

Bajaj Auto buyback price has been declared at ₹10,000 apiece, offering around a 25% premium against today's Bajaj Auto share price of nearly ₹8,000 per share. (Photo: Company website)Premium
Bajaj Auto buyback price has been declared at 10,000 apiece, offering around a 25% premium against today's Bajaj Auto share price of nearly 8,000 per share. (Photo: Company website)

Bajaj Auto buyback: Bajaj Auto shares are trading ex-buyback today. As per the information shared by the Indian auto major with the Indian stock market exchanges, the board of directors of Bajaj Auto has fixed the record date for Bajaj Auto buyback on 29th February 2024 i.e. today. This means, those who hold Bajaj Auto shares after the end of Thursday's session, will be eligible to participate in Bajaj Auto buyback of shares. The auto major has declared a buyback of shares through the tender route. The company has declared the Bajaj Auto buyback price at 10,000 per share, which is around 25 percent higher than the Bajaj Auto share price today (around 8,000 apiece).

Bajaj Auto buyback details

Informing Indian stock market bourses about the decision, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “This is in furtherance of our disclosure dated January 8, 2024, and February 15, 2024, informing the decision of the board of directors and the members of the Company, respectively, to buyback up to 40,00,000 (Forty Lakhs) fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of 10 each at price of 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding 4,000 crore (Rupees Four Thousand Crore Only) excluding transaction costs, applicable taxes and other incidental and related expenses (“Buyback")."

Bajaj Auto buyback record date

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9(i) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Buyback committee constituted by the Board of Directors has fixed Thursday, February 29, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback," Bajaj Auto said.

Also Read: Exicom Tele Systems IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

However, Bajaj Auto is yet to declare the buyback offer dates and buyback ratio. So, those who bought Bajaj auto shares till 28th February 2024 and continue to hold the scrip after today's market close would be eligible to tender their stock during the offer period.

Bajaj Auto buyback: How to apply?

Those who want to tender their stocks during the offer period (which is yet to be declared) without using DDPI or POA, need to follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Visit console.zerodha.com/dashboard using your login ID and Password;

2] Click on 'portfolio' followed by 'corporate action';

3] Go to stock, select options, and click on Place Order;

4] Enter the number of stocks you want to tender and click on the 'Submit' button;

5] Authenticate using CDSL TPIN and verify with the OTP;

6] Go to Stock again, select Options, and click on Place Order;

7] Enter the number of shares you want to tender and click on the 'Submit' button.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Feb 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App