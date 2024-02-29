Bajaj Auto buyback: Price, record date, ratio, other details. How to apply online — Zerodha explains
Bajaj Auto buyback: The Indian auto major has fixed a record date for the buyback of shares on 29th February 2024 i.e. today
Bajaj Auto buyback: Bajaj Auto shares are trading ex-buyback today. As per the information shared by the Indian auto major with the Indian stock market exchanges, the board of directors of Bajaj Auto has fixed the record date for Bajaj Auto buyback on 29th February 2024 i.e. today. This means, those who hold Bajaj Auto shares after the end of Thursday's session, will be eligible to participate in Bajaj Auto buyback of shares. The auto major has declared a buyback of shares through the tender route. The company has declared the Bajaj Auto buyback price at ₹10,000 per share, which is around 25 percent higher than the Bajaj Auto share price today (around ₹8,000 apiece).
