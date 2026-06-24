Bajaj Auto buyback record date today; shares decline 3% intraday. Details here

Bajaj Auto share price fell as much as 2.88% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session on the share buyback record date. The fall in the share price also came after the company revealed that it had been targeted by a ransomware attack. The company also announced the allotment of 50,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

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Bajaj Auto share price opened at ₹9,838 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹10,025 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹9,736 per share on 23 June.

Bajaj Auto share buyback details The much-anticipated share buyback by Bajaj Auto has entered its next stage, with today marking the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for participation.

The buyback has attracted considerable investor interest as the company is offering ₹12,000 per share, representing a premium to prevailing market prices.

The record date serves as the cut-off point for identifying eligible shareholders. Investors who held Bajaj Auto shares at the close of trading on June 23 will qualify for the buyback. Based on the shareholder records as of June 24, these investors will be eligible to tender their shares once the buyback window opens next month.

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Announced in May alongside the company’s March-quarter results, the buyback is being carried out through the tender offer route.

Under the programme, Bajaj Auto intends to repurchase up to 46.94 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of ₹12,000 per share. The total size of the buyback is estimated at around ₹5,632.8 crore, making it the largest share repurchase initiative in the company’s history.

The tendering period will commence on July 1 and remain open until July 7.

Investors are also comparing the current offer with Bajaj Auto’s 2024 buyback. In that programme, the company bought back shares at ₹10,000 apiece through the tender offer route. The retail shareholder entitlement ratio was fixed at seven shares for every 27 shares held, while the final acceptance ratio was approximately 25%–30%.

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Bajaj Auto's subsidiary hit by ransomware attack In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Bajaj Auto revealed that it had been targeted by a ransomware attack that impacted the systems of both the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd (BATL).

In response, the company swiftly activated its technical teams and cybersecurity specialists to address the incident.

The automaker said that the cybersecurity incident was detected at approximately 8:00 a.m. IST on June 23. The company added that it immediately activated its precautionary measures and incident response protocols to contain the breach and minimise any potential impact.

"Immediately upon becoming aware of the incident, the technical team of the Company along with cyber security experts and the management responded promptly and initiated necessary precautionary actions and protocols to mitigate the impact of this incident," Bajaj Auto said in the filing.

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The company further said that the ransomware attack affected systems at both the parent company and BATL, its wholly owned technology arm. However, the company did not provide details on the scale of the disruption, whether any data was breached, or the impact on its manufacturing and business operations.

Bajaj Auto announces allotment of NCDs In an another exchange filing dated 23 June, the company informed the exchanges that the board has approved the allotment of the allotment of 50,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), each with a face value of ₹1,00,000, at its meeting held on June 19, 2026.

According to the filing, the allotment has been made on a private placement basis, aggregating to an issue size of ₹500.20 crore.

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“We wish to inform you that the Debentures Issuance and Allotment Committee of the Board of Director of BACL (a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited) in its meeting held on 19 June 2026 has approved the allotment of 50,000 (Fifty Thousand only) Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of INR 1,00,000/- ( Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) each for an issue size of INR 500,19,55,000 (Indian Rupees Five Hundred Crore Nineteen Lakhs Fifty five thousand only) on a Private Placement Basis,” the company said in the filing.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises share price gains after Morgan Stanley’s bullish call

Bajaj Auto share price trend Bajaj Auto share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The automaker stock has descended 2.41% in a week and 7.10% in a week.

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Furthermore, the stock gained 2.53% in year-to-date (YTD) basis and 17% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the automaker has delivered multibagger returns of 112% in three years and 132% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.