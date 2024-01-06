Bajaj Auto, Chambal Fertilisers to consider buyback of shares next week
Buyback of shares: Bajaj Auto buyback and Chambal Fertilisers buyback declaration is expected on 8th January 2023 i.e. on Monday next week
Buyback of shares: Shares of Bajaj Auto and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals will be in focus when Indian stock market opens next week. The board of directors of these companies is going to consider and approve the buyback of shares in their meeting scheduled next week.
