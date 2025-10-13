Bajaj Auto declares date to announce Q2 Results 2025. Details here

Q2 Results Update: Bajaj Auto on Monday, 13 October 2025, announced that the firm will hold its quarterly board meeting on Friday, 7 November 2025. The Indian automaking giant has disclosed that it will declare its results for the July to September quarter (Q2 Results) for the 2025-26 fiscal year on the same day.

“This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Friday, 07 November 2025, to consider, inter alia, the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025,” the company informed the BSE through its filing.

The company will disclose its second-quarter results right after the board meeting on 7 November 2025.

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Mint reported earlier that Bajaj Auto's net profit increased 5.4% to ₹2,096 crore in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,988 crore in the same quarter last year.

The automaker's revenue from operations also increased by 5.5% to ₹12,584 crore in the first quarter, from ₹11,928 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

However, Bajaj Auto's margins contracted by 60 basis points to 19.7% from 20.3% in the June 2024 quarter, according to the Q1 results data. Even though the results broadly align with the estimates, the margins dropped to a multi-quarter low, falling below 20% for the first time in several quarters.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Trend Bajaj Auto shares closed 1.39% higher at ₹9,071.25 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹8,947.25 at the previous market session. The company announced the date of its board meeting after the market operating hours on 13 October 2025.

Shares of Bajaj Auto have given stock market investors more than 198% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, in the last one-year period, the shares have lost over 23%.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 3.90% in 2025 and are trading 2.82% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Bajaj Auto shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹11,991.30 on 14 October 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹7,088.25 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹2.53 trillion as of the stock market close on Monday, 13 October 2025.

