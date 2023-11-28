Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors among 8 Nifty Auto stocks that touched new highs this year; check full list
Eight out of 15 Nifty Auto constituents have touched new record highs this year. TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto have seen significant gains in their stock prices this year. Eicher Motors, Tube Investments, Balkrishna Industries, and MRF have also achieved new all-time highs.
Auto stocks have surged at full throttle throughout this year, propelled by a combination of factors, including an upswing in demand, favorable margin trajectories, and robust product cycles for various companies. In Q2 FY24, the majority of automobile companies witnessed robust double-digit volume growth across all categories, except tractors.
