Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Eicher, Maruti, M&M may see strong December wholesale numbers. CV sales number may be soft.
Stock Market Today- Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Eicher (RE), are likely to report strong two wheeler wholesales lifted by wedding season during December. Maruti, M&M may also see strong passenger Vehicle sales, though commercial Vehicle sales growth may be soft for on a high base.
OEM (Original Equipment manufacturers) after stellar performance in November are expected to report strong wholesale numbers for the month of December too. November performance of automakers was lifted by the festival season sales. For two-wheeler manufacturers as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and others the sales are likely to be lifted by wedding season and low channel inventory post festive season. Passenger Vehicles sales too are likely to see good growth momentum. For commercial vehicles, while the demand is being driven by higher freight rates and improved fleet operator utilizations, monthly performance may remain weak on a year-on-year basis thanks to the higher base of last year, said analysts analysts.
