OEM (Original Equipment manufacturers) after stellar performance in November are expected to report strong wholesale numbers for the month of December too. November performance of automakers was lifted by the festival season sales. For two-wheeler manufacturers as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and others the sales are likely to be lifted by wedding season and low channel inventory post festive season. Passenger Vehicles sales too are likely to see good growth momentum. For commercial vehicles, while the demand is being driven by higher freight rates and improved fleet operator utilizations, monthly performance may remain weak on a year-on-year basis thanks to the higher base of last year, said analysts analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd expect strong volume growth of 25-36% year-on-year for Bajaj Auto , TVS Motor , 10-18% YoY for Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield) Hero MotoCorp. The passenger vehicle sales for Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors Mahindra & Mahindra are expected to grow strong at 10-26% as per Jefferies estimates.

“We anticipate a decent overall volume growth driven by a strong growth in two wheelers and three wheelers segment on a YoY basis while the volumes are expected to cool down sequentially across segments which is a normal trend towards year end post festivals as dealers clear the old inventories, said analysts at Antique Stock Broking.

Demand for two wheelers in States like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been quite strong driven by strong marriage season, and strong consumer sentiments. Analysts at Antique believe Hero Motocorp to do well compared to its peers as it has strong presence in the North and central region.

For Passenger vehicles Antique Stock Broking expects a moderate single digit growth on a YoY basis driven by new product launches and some contribution from wedding season demand as well. Overall inventory levels are slightly above normal level for players like Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors due to higher inventory of entry level car segment which continues to face pressure, as per them.

The Domestic Commercial Vehicles sales for Tata Motors are likley to see decline 9% yoy as Ashok Leyland total sales are also likely to decline 5% year-on-year as per Jefferies estimates

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

