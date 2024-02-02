Bajaj Auto, Hero, TVS, M&M, Tata Motor share price gain as Passenger Vehicles, Two-wheeler sales shine in January
Stock Market Today: Bajaj Auto, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, M&M share price gained more than 1% on Friday. Bajaj TVS, Hero reported 22-24% y-o-y growth in two-wheeler sales. M&M, Maruti, Tata Motors passenger Vehicle sales grew 12-30% y-o-y. Commercial Vehicles, Tractor however saw tepid sales growth.
Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company , Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors share price gained as two-wheelers and Passenger Vehicles reported strong sales volume growth during January
