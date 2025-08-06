Bajaj Auto Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Consolidated net profit rises 14% to ₹2,210 crore, revenue up 10%

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, announced its Q1 results today. Bajaj Auto reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,210 crore, a 14 percent year-on-year increase from ₹1,942 crore recorded in Q1FY25. It also posted a 10% YoY rise in revenue from operations to ₹13,133 crore, compared to ₹11,932 crore in the same period last year. The rise in revenue was fuelled by robust double-digit growth across exports, premium motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and the Chetak electric vehicle segment.

Bajaj Auto share price traded flat post Q1 results. Stay tuned to our Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.