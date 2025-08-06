Bajaj Auto Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Consolidated net profit rises 14% to ₹2,210 crore, revenue up 10%

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, announced its Q1 results today. Bajaj Auto reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,210 crore, a 14 percent year-on-year increase from ₹1,942 crore recorded in Q1FY25. It also posted a 10% YoY rise in revenue from operations to ₹13,133 crore, compared to ₹11,932 crore in the same period last year. The rise in revenue was fuelled by robust double-digit growth across exports, premium motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and the Chetak electric vehicle segment.
Bajaj Auto stated that it maintained a healthy balance sheet and continued its strong track record of free cash flow generation, adding approximately ₹1,200 crore during the quarter.
Surplus funds stood at ₹16,726 crore, even after a capital infusion of ₹300 crore into Bajaj Auto Credit to support the expansion of its loan book, and ₹1,525 crore into Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands, to partially fund the KTM Austria transaction.
Bajaj Auto reported EBITDA of ₹2,481 crore for Q1 FY26, registering a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase and slightly exceeding street expectations of ₹2,413 crore. Margins stood at 19.7 percent, down 60 basis points from 20.3 percent a year ago, and in line with estimates. This marks the first instance in several quarters where margins have dipped below the 20 percent level. On a sequential basis, margins declined 50 basis points, largely due to weaker US Dollar realisations during the quarter. However, a better product mix and improved operating leverage helped offset the impact of higher commodity inflation.
Bajaj Auto sold 11.11 lakh units in Q1 FY26, a marginal increase of 1 percent compared to 11.02 lakh units in the year-ago period. Two-wheeler volumes remained largely unchanged at 9.49 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 7 percent to 1.62 lakh units. On the domestic front, total sales dropped 8 percent year-on-year to 6.35 lakh units, as two-wheeler sales declined 9 percent and commercial vehicle volumes slipped 2 percent. Meanwhile, exports registered a robust 16 percent growth to 4.76 lakh units, driven by a 14 percent rise in two-wheeler exports and a sharp 32 percent surge in CV shipments.
