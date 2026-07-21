Bajaj Auto Q1 results 2026 LIVE: Here's what brokerages expect from the automaker's earnings

Bajaj Auto Q1 results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Auto will announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27) on Tuesday, July 21. Investors will closely track the company's earnings for insights into demand trends across domestic and export markets, premium motorcycle sales, margin performance, and management's outlook for the rest of the financial year.
In a regulatory filing dated July 1, Bajaj Auto said its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Ahead of the earnings announcement, Bajaj Auto shares have delivered returns of more than 25% over the past one year, outperforming the broader benchmark indices.
The company has also scheduled an earnings conference call with analysts and institutional investors on July 21 at 6 pm to discuss its Q1 FY27 financial performance and address investor queries.
Bajaj Auto Q1 preview
According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Bajaj Auto is expected to report a sequential margin contraction of 60 basis points to 20.2% in the June quarter, while profit is likely to grow 31.5% year-on-year, supported by strong volume growth.
The brokerage noted that the company's total volumes increased around 29% year-on-year during the quarter, driven primarily by a robust 54% growth in exports. It also highlighted that the export mix improved sequentially to 51% from 44.8% in the previous quarter.
However, Motilal Oswal said the domestic three-wheeler mix declined to 8.3%, while the Pulsar mix fell 260 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 24.8%.
"The key benefit for BJAUT in 1Q is expected to be favourable currency movement and strong volume growth, which are likely to largely offset significant RM pressure," the brokerage said.
Live updates from Bajaj Auto earnings announcement
Bajaj Auto reported a strong performance in the March quarter of FY26, supported by healthy domestic demand, improving export volumes and robust operating margins, setting a high base ahead of its June-quarter earnings.
The company posted a 34% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹2,746 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with ₹2,049 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 31.8% year-on-year to ₹16,006 crore.
At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) grew 36% year-on-year to ₹3,323 crore from ₹2,450.59 crore reported in the year-ago period.
The company said the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed from Wednesday, July 1, 2026, until Thursday, July 23, 2026 (both days inclusive) for designated persons and their immediate relatives. The restriction is in accordance with the company's Code of Conduct formulated under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Following the announcement of its June quarter results, Bajaj Auto will host an earnings conference call with analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 6 pm. The management is expected to discuss the company's Q1 FY27 performance and provide updates on the business outlook.
Conference dial-in numbers:
Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1510 / +91 22 7115 8880
International Toll-Free Numbers:
Hong Kong: +800964448
Singapore: +8001012045
UK: +08081011573
USA: +18667462133
In a regulatory filing dated July 1, Bajaj Auto said its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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