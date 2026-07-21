Bajaj Auto Q1 results 2026 LIVE: Here's what brokerages expect from the automaker's earnings

Bajaj Auto Q1 results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Auto will announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27) on Tuesday, July 21. Investors will closely track the company's earnings for insights into demand trends across domestic and export markets, premium motorcycle sales, margin performance, and management's outlook for the rest of the financial year.

In a regulatory filing dated July 1, Bajaj Auto said its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Bajaj Auto shares have delivered returns of more than 25% over the past one year, outperforming the broader benchmark indices.

The company has also scheduled an earnings conference call with analysts and institutional investors on July 21 at 6 pm to discuss its Q1 FY27 financial performance and address investor queries.

Bajaj Auto Q1 preview

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Bajaj Auto is expected to report a sequential margin contraction of 60 basis points to 20.2% in the June quarter, while profit is likely to grow 31.5% year-on-year, supported by strong volume growth.

The brokerage noted that the company's total volumes increased around 29% year-on-year during the quarter, driven primarily by a robust 54% growth in exports. It also highlighted that the export mix improved sequentially to 51% from 44.8% in the previous quarter.

However, Motilal Oswal said the domestic three-wheeler mix declined to 8.3%, while the Pulsar mix fell 260 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 24.8%.

"The key benefit for BJAUT in 1Q is expected to be favourable currency movement and strong volume growth, which are likely to largely offset significant RM pressure," the brokerage said.

Live updates from Bajaj Auto earnings announcement