Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Net profit jumps 42% to ₹2,983 crore; revenue grows 37% YoY

Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,982.84 for the first quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 42.3% from ₹2,095.98 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 37% to ₹17,243.72 crore from ₹12,584.45 crore, year-on-year (YoY), driven by record quarterly volumes and better realisations.
“Broad-based performance underpinned by double-digit growth on all fronts sustained despite a challenging / disruptive external context and bearing testament yet again to the company’s resilient and diversified business model,” Bajaj Auto said.
Total sales volumes of the company in Q1FY26 increased 29% to 14,38,251 units from 11,11,237 units, YoY. Domestic sales grew 11%, while exports jumped 54%.
“Exports stood out and achieved its biggest ever quarter, with record revenues and volumes surpassing the 700K mark for the first time. Continued competitive gains across key markets; another benchmark performance in LATAM, strong rebound in Africa and Commercial Vehicles at ~70% YoY, amidst logistical constraints and geopolitical challenges in the MENA region,” the company added.
At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter rose 45% to ₹3,595.6 crore from ₹2,482 crore.
EBITDA margin improved to 21% from 19.7%, YoY, as favourable USD/INR realization, improved mix, operating lovomgo and dynamic P&L management, more than offset the significantly adverse impact arising from hyper-inflating input costs.
At 12:55 PM, Bajaj Auto share price was trading 0.08% higher at ₹10,527.00 apiece on the BSE.
(More to come)