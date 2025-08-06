Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Net profit rises 5.4% to ₹2,096 crore; margins slip to multi-quarter low

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, announced its June-quarter results today, posting numbers that were slightly above estimates. It reported a net profit of ₹2,096 crore in Q1, a 5.4% increase compared to ₹1,988 crore in the same quarter last year, surpassing analysts’ estimates of ₹1,969 crore.
The revenue from operations stood at ₹12,584 crore, also exceeding estimates of ₹12,276 crore and marking a 5.5% improvement from ₹11,928 crore reported in the same period last year.
At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹2,481 crore, surpassing the estimate of ₹2,362 crore. However, margins contracted by 60 basis points to 19.7% from 20.3% in the June 2024 quarter. While broadly in line with estimates, margins dropped to a multi-quarter low, falling below 20% for the first time in several quarters.
Analysts had earlier noted that margins were expected to be impacted by higher raw material costs, lower US Dollar realisations and a spike in ocean freight rates.
Higher exports and price hikes helped the company deliver strong results in a challenging quarter. Export volumes grew 16% YoY in Q1, led by premium motorcycles, commercial vehicles (CVs), and Chetak scooters. The company exported 4.76 lakh units during the quarter, with 2-wheelers accounting for 88% of total exports.
In the domestic market, 5.29 lakh 2-wheelers were sold, marking a 9% decline compared to the same period last year.
"Underpinned by broad-based double-digit volume led growth across Africa, LatAm and Asia, even as MENA remained muted amidst geopolitical challenges; the revival of exports to KTM post the restructuring process provided a further boost to the quarter's numbers, " the company said in its earnings' report.
Overall, the company sold 11.11 lakh units, including both domestic and export markets, reflecting a marginal 1% YoY growth.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
