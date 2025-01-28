Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler maker, will announce its Q3 results today. The auto major is expected to see a moderate earnings growth in the third quarter of FY25. Bajaj Auto’s net profit in the quarter ended December 2024 is estimated to rise in a mid single digit. Volume growth and better realisation are expected to support Bajaj Auto’s Q3 revenue growth YoY. However, analysts expect EBITDA margin to contract marginally YoY due to higher discounts and marketing spends. The company’s demand outlook in domestic and overseas markets would be a key monitorable. Stay tuned to our Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates:
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Live: Bajaj Auto's Q3 profit is seen at ₹2041.9 crore, up 2.8% YoY and 4.7% QoQ, according to Elara's estimates. Revenue could grow 6.9% YoY but decline 1.3% QoQ to ₹12113.5 crore, as per the brokerage. EBITDA is seen at ₹2430 crore with a margin at 20.1%, down 71 bps YoY and 85 bps QoQ.
