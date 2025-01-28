Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Net profit, revenue expected to see moderate YoY growth; share price gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Saloni Goel

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bajaj Auto’s net profit in the quarter ended December 2024 is estimated to rise in a mid single digit. Volume growth and better realisation are expected to support Bajaj Auto’s Q3 revenue growth YoY.

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Two and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto will announce its Q3 results today.

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler maker, will announce its Q3 results today. The auto major is expected to see a moderate earnings growth in the third quarter of FY25. Bajaj Auto’s net profit in the quarter ended December 2024 is estimated to rise in a mid single digit. Volume growth and better realisation are expected to support Bajaj Auto’s Q3 revenue growth YoY. However, analysts expect EBITDA margin to contract marginally YoY due to higher discounts and marketing spends. The company’s demand outlook in domestic and overseas markets would be a key monitorable. Stay tuned to our Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates:

28 Jan 2025, 10:18 AM IST Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Live: Elara Capital expects automkaer's PAT to grow by 3% YoY

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Live: Bajaj Auto's Q3 profit is seen at 2041.9 crore, up 2.8% YoY and 4.7% QoQ, according to Elara's estimates. Revenue could grow 6.9% YoY but decline 1.3% QoQ to 12113.5 crore, as per the brokerage. EBITDA is seen at 2430 crore with a margin at 20.1%, down 71 bps YoY and 85 bps QoQ.

28 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Live: Bajaj Auto to announce Q3 results today

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Live: Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler maker, will announce its Q3 results today. The auto major is expected to see a moderate earnings growth in the third quarter of FY25.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.