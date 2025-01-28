Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹2,108 crore, revenue up 6% YoY on robust exports

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Pune-based two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.3 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹2,108.7 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,042 crore in the year-ago period. Bajaj Auto shares ended 0.49 per cent higher at ₹8,421.80 apiece on BSE.

Bajaj Auto's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹12,807 crore during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹12,114 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 5.7 per cent. Sales in the domestic market declined nine per cent year on year to ₹7,07,105 units compared to 7,78,281 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, rose 22 per cent year on year to 5,17,367 units from 4,22,716 units in the December quarter of last fiscal. Bajaj Auto said it has a robust balance sheet with surplus funds of over ₹15,001 crore after having infused capital of nearly ₹1,600 crore in the financing subsidiary and executing a capex of ₹450 crore in the year to date.

Bajaj's domestic two-wheeler sales trailed the rest of the sector, dropping over 10 per cent in the third quarter, with most segments, including its small-sized entry-level models and the KTM premium models, reporting a decline.

Bajaj's exports jumped 22 per cent in the quarter, boosting its overall sales to 42.3 per cent from 35.2 per cent a year before. The firm's margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) remained flat year-over-year at 20.2 per cent.

Rival TVS Motor Company earlier on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit that missed estimates as its two-wheeler sales grew at the slowest pace in more than a year, although improvement in a key profit margin metric sent its shares up about five per cent.