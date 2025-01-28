Mint Market

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹2,108 crore, revenue up 6% YoY on robust exports

  • Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Sales in the domestic market declined 9 per cent year on year to 7,07,105 units as against 7,78,281 units in the year-ago period.

Dhanya Nagasundaram, Nikita Prasad
Published28 Jan 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net profit rises three per cent to ₹2,108 crore in the December quarter of FY25

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Pune-based two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.3 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 2,108.7 crore. The company had reported a profit of 2,042 crore in the year-ago period. Bajaj Auto shares ended 0.49 per cent higher at 8,421.80 apiece on BSE.

Bajaj Auto's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 12,807 crore during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from 12,114 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 5.7 per cent. Sales in the domestic market declined nine per cent year on year to 7,07,105 units compared to 7,78,281 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, rose 22 per cent year on year to 5,17,367 units from 4,22,716 units in the December quarter of last fiscal. Bajaj Auto said it has a robust balance sheet with surplus funds of over 15,001 crore after having infused capital of nearly 1,600 crore in the financing subsidiary and executing a capex of 450 crore in the year to date.

Bajaj's domestic two-wheeler sales trailed the rest of the sector, dropping over 10 per cent in the third quarter, with most segments, including its small-sized entry-level models and the KTM premium models, reporting a decline.

Bajaj's exports jumped 22 per cent in the quarter, boosting its overall sales to 42.3 per cent from 35.2 per cent a year before. The firm's margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) remained flat year-over-year at 20.2 per cent.

Rival TVS Motor Company earlier on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit that missed estimates as its two-wheeler sales grew at the slowest pace in more than a year, although improvement in a key profit margin metric sent its shares up about five per cent.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 06:56 PM IST
